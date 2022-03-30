Later tonight, Rudy's Lakeside Drive-In in Oswego will open up for its 76th season. The iconic restaurant is staple off the southeast shore of Lake Ontario.

Owner Jason Livesey said the family restaurant is hoping this year will bring much more normalcy. Over the last two years visitors weren't able to go inside the restaurant while orders were all taken outside, by phone or online because of the pandemic.

The drive-in is known for their Texas hots, fish hots, burgers and fried clams and is not only a staple for people in Oswego, but for people miles away. Rudy's is fixture for many, as families like to grab a bite and sit by the water.

Due to staffing shortages, Rudy's will operate on limited hours for dinner, three nights a week, and then lunch and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays. Still, the owner says it'a just nice to open up the restaurant again and see customers in person for the first time in a few years.

"Some people go away for the wintertime. You have your snowbirds that come back. I think that people really just enjoy knowing, when they come here to Rudy's, they're going to see people they know, and if it's not a customer, at least they're going to know all the staff. Some of us have been here for more than 20 years," said Livesey.

While Rudy's does have its experienced staffers, Livesey said they are fortunate to get a lot of college and high school students to work every summer. They're hoping to offer lunches during the week by mid-April and be back to a seven-day schedule by May once the weather breaks.

They will be open starting tonight from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for dinner Wednesdays through Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. Rudy's does take orders online or by phone, but their owner is hopeful more people will visit and place their orders in person, as the pandemic is easing up.

​They will be open through Columbus Day.