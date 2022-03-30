ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Local hair stylists are raising awareness of a resource that identifies inclusive salons all over the country.

It’s called Strands for Trans. Business owners can submit their information to be added to the organization’s interactive map of spaces that have openly said they are welcoming to the transgender community. They are typically identified by a barber pole sticker with the colors of the transgender flag in their front window.

Ananda Hair Studio stylist Vanu Gant, who identifies as queer, said going into a salon can be an intimidating experience for anyone.

She said a resource like Strands for Trans can help ease worries before making an appointment for something as personal as changing a hairstyle.

“Am I going to be respected? Am I going to be misgendered? Am I going to be forced to gender myself?” Gant said. “It’s really nice that moving to cuts based on length eliminates the need to even go there.”

She wants to help more people feel comfortable and safe when they come to get their hair cut.

“It blows my mind that there are still people who don’t even know that gender is made up and that people are having really broad conversations about it, so that’s exactly why I think it's so important to have this registry,” Gant said.

She said the ultimate goal is to live in such a welcoming world that the database isn’t needed, but while it is, she hopes more businesses will sign up for it.