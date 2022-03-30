After his remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will roll up his sleeves to receive a second COVID-19 booster dose, the White House announced.

"The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit," the White House said.

The move comes one day after the FDA and CDC authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 50 and older. Biden, 79, received his first COVID booster in September of last year; completed his initial round of COVID-19 shots in January of last year, as president-elect.

Biden will also tout the launch of covid.gov, a new one-stop shop for information related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a test-to-treat locator where people can access pharmacies and health centers where they can get tested for COVID-19 and immediately receive treatment if necessary.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community,” the White House said.

The website includes:

COVID-19 guidance for your community, searchable by county

Information about COVID-19 symptoms, at-home testing and travel

Where to find a vaccine or boster

A form to order free COVID-19 tests

Information about masks and where to find them

A test-to-treat locator

In his remarks Wednesday, the president is also expected to call on Congress to authorize additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and warn that some programs will be severely curtailed if they go unfunded.

The White House initially asked for $22.5 billion in new COVID-19 funding, including money to help battle future variants. Congress had initially included $15.6 billion in funding in its $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, but it was removed after Republicans and some Democrats could not come to consensus on offsets.

The White House has warned that, unless lawmakers act, the federal government will run out of money to purchase additional tests, treatments and vaccines. And a new report released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy think tank, said that many Americans, largely those uninsured, would be impacted if Congress does not approve another round of COVID-19 emergency funding.

At a press briefing Tuesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield warned that if "at some point, it becomes recommended that the full population requires a fourth shot, we're going to need additional funding."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is working with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to try to come to a consensus on further COVID-19 funding. Schumer said this week that he has made "good progress" with the Utah Republican, but warned "we're not there yet."

"Yesterday, I met again with my Republican colleague Sen. Romney as we worked to an agreement, and today these negotiations will keep going," Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday. "We'll keep working throughout the day and I am committed to working with the other side reasonably and in good faith."