YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — People living in Yadkin County are fighting against a proposal for a company to dig a rock quarry in Hamptonville.

Three Oaks Quarry proposed digging a 61.5-acre open-pit rock quarry in Yadkin County. The site would produce aggregates, or rocks, sand and gravel used in driveways and roadways.

Joyce Long grew up in Yadkin County. After living in other parts of the state, she and her husband, Terry, decided to build a home on land her family’s owned for five generations. They finished the build last year, and enjoyed bringing their four children to their new home in the peaceful, quiet community.

“We’ve put all of this investment in because we want to be part of the future of this community,” Terry Long said.

The Longs’ new home is 800 feet away from where the proposed mining site is. One of their children has sensory issues, where loud noises like thunder can scare her. Given their proximity to the site, Joyce Long is concerned how loud blasting and other noises will impact her daughter.

“At the community meeting, they said it would be just like listening to thunder. For adults, that’s not a big deal, but there’s children that that terrifies,” Joyce Long said.

Additionally, the proposed site is 1,000 feet from West Yadkin Elementary School, which is where Long’s children are students. As a former educator, Long believes the loud noises will cause distractions for the young students.

“Our home is about 800 feet from the open-pit mine, their school is about a 1,000 feet from the open-pit mine, so they’re going to hear the blasting, they’re going to feel the vibrations, it’s not going to feel like a safe space,” Long said.

With a new home, the Longs are concerned blasting will cause cracks in their foundation. They also use well water, and a creek that flows past their home and the proposed site leads to Lake Hampton, the county’s main water source.

“Anything that contaminates those secondary water sources will flow out here,” Terry Long said.

Joyce Long says there are a mountain of issues that she has brought to Jack Mitchell, president of Three Oak Quarry, including the zoning regulations that require structure to be a minimum of 500 feet away from the mining site.

Long referenced a similar situation in Alamance County, where homeowners lived 1,200 feet from the site, but described the damage to their home as “the ceilings and walls began to split like a shell of a hard-boiled egg.”

Other concerns include: a possible drop in property value, according to realtor; potential danger to kids outside playing; fine particles of silica and other harmful materials in the air; and an increase in traffic and wear and tear of roadways.

Yadkin County officials and Three Oaks Quarry held community meetings to hear the concerns Long and other members of Stop New Mining in Yadkin County. According to Three Oak Quarry, mining does not impact water use. The company says people living nearby may feel vibrations, but it doesn’t harm homes, driveways or wells.

The Yadkin County Manager, Lisa Hughs says the county isn’t sure what the economic impact would be as of yet, and while developers are excited for business, it is not the focus for the county. Long says Mitchell shared in a meeting the quarry would bring 20 to 25 jobs to the county.

Click here for more information on the proposed quarry and Stop New Mining in Yadkin County.