LULING, Texas – It’s a long road to recovery for Holly Orr. Her home was hit by a tornado last week.

“I work remote, but I keep everything here,” she said. “So my whole livelihood was gone, not just my house.”

Orr owns Texas Canoes & Kayaks and Paddle with Style. Most of her 90 boats were destroyed. Some might be able to be repaired, but it's too soon to know. Orr guesses there’s been between $100,000-$200,000 worth of loss. Some of the boats she’s throwing into a dumpster cost $3,000 each.

The home she moved into two months ago is now unlivable. It was lifted up and pushed about eight feet away. Still, it kept Orr and her pets safe.

“It’s 2x6 walls, opposed to 2x4, so I think that was pretty key,” she said.

While Orr deals with the situation at home, her team has taken over answering business calls. She’s thankful for their help.

“They’re kind of riding this out with me and making us get back on the water here in a couple weeks,” she said.

Other boating companies are also helping Orr. They’ve donated boats for her to use, which means she’ll be able to reopen her businesses on April 7, even if it’s on a smaller scale.

“I get choked up thinking about that because you don’t get that in the business world, helping each other out,” she said. “I mean, people help each other out, but I think it’s more so in the paddle sport world.”

It’s important for Orr to start booking tours as soon as she can, especially since it’s warm outside.

“Historically, this is when we make our money for the whole year,” she said. “[It] happens from now until September.”

As she sorts through a mess at home, the American flag serves as a guiding light for her.

“The flag stands for freedom and we band together as a community, as a country, and we rebuild,” she said.

