The Seneca Nation Council voted to transfer funds to resolve the five-year gaming compact dispute with New York state.
This involves $565 million from a restricted escrow account and follows a subpoena issued by the state, limiting access to several nation-related bank accounts, that the nation said impacted services for health care, the elderly and worker wages.
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels issued a statement demanding New York "honor its obligation for good faith negotiations on fair gaming Compact."
The current compact went into effect in December 2002 and grants the Seneca Nation the exclusive rights to offer casino gaming in Western New York.
New York state did not immediately return a request for comment.