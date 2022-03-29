TAMPA, Fla. -- In the fall of 1997, University of South Florida football became a long-awaited reality.

And as the program enters its 25th season this fall, the Bulls have experienced a little bit of everything.

Highs have included wins over Top 25 teams, six bowl victories and a #2 national ranking in 2007. Times have been leaner of late however, as USF has had three straight losing campaigns, winning just seven times in its last 33 games.

But something USF has yet to experience is an on-campus football stadium. But change appears to be in the air.

On the latest episode of To The Point Already, Spectrum Bay News 9 anchors Rick Elmhorst and Roy De Jesus talk with USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly, Spectrum Sports 360's Chris Torello and Tampa Bay Business Journal Reporter Lauren Coffey about a USF on-campus stadium.

"Knowing what we're building to sustain ourselves and getting ready for the future, is what we've done already this calendar year," Kelly said. "It's been talked about, speculated, been considered many times. This one's got legs to it, got teeth to it. It really will happen.

"It's not only great for athletics and the football program but it's the right thing to do for campus life, for the way to engage with the Tampa Bay community and another way to engage with alumni as a whole."

So what happens next?

The university will turn its attention to a price tag and fundraising (Big donors Frank and Carol Morsani have already pledged $5 million to jumpstart the stadium fund).

Officials are estimating a 35,000 - 40,000-seat stadium located along the Sycamore Fields corner of campus near intramural fields and where the USF program first practiced back in 1997 would cost $300 to $400 million.

A time frame of opening the facility by 2026 has been mentioned, though 2027 may be more likely.

"USF is only growing," Torello said. "The brand is getting stronger. This (on-campus stadium) will be the single greatest investment for USF"

