ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is extending the deadline for the public to submit ideas on how to revitalize the downtown area.

New York state awarded Rochester $10 million through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The local planning committee is now seeking proposals from non-profits, arts and cultural institutions, property owners, developers and others.

The deadline to submit a proposal is now April 8. Submission forms can be found here.

The funding can be used to renovate existing structures or build new ones that can be used for housing, transportation or other purposes.

Projects must have a sponsor that has the capacity and authority to complete the effort.