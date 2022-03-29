APPLETON, Wis. — One of the highlights of Valarie Schwartz’s job is helping find solutions for the people she works with.

That can be other engineers at Miller Electric or outside customers.

“I can be helping a customer use our product and create a solution they maybe spent hours on and many people trying to help them figure out a solution for and I can step in with my set of skills and make their day easier, which is really cool,” said Schwartz, a welding engineer.

Miller Electric, a nearly 100-year-old maker of welding equipment in Appleton, is adding dozens of jobs as it grows.

Dave Lambert, one of Miller’s group presidents who handles North American sales and marketing, said the business is hiring positions ranging from assembly to welding, engineering and human resources. He said Miller provides employers the ability to advance and pursue other opportunities within the company.

“In 25 years I’m in probably in my tenth different role, which means I’ve had consistent new challenges,” he said. “Those opportunities exist for any team member on our team. If you have a desire to do something different, to challenge yourself, we’re going to help you find that opportunity.”

That’s part of what’s kept Boon Xiong at Miller of almost 11 years. He started out in assembly and has worked his way into a job as a laboratory technician.

“Every day I’m working on trying to solve a problem. It’s like trying to solve a puzzle,” he said. “I get to work with a lot of talented individuals and if I’m struggling to find something or solve something, there’s always someone that knows the answer to it.”

Schwartz likes doing hands-on welding work, something her job as a welding engineer requires.

“I like variety and this offers it,” she said. “One day I can be sitting at my desk doing spreadsheets and the next day I can be out in the lab, never seeing the inside of the office until it’s time to walk through, pick up my stuff, and leave again.”

A link to careers at Miller Electric can be found here.