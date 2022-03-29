CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Emmett Davenport proudly calls themselves weird. And they wanted their Pittsboro coffee shop to reflect that.

"We get two reactions [from customers]. One is, 'oh my god this is amazing,' or we get, 'oh, this is unique,'" Davenport said.

Their weirdness, however, is what drew Davenport to the area in 2002 as they searched for some like-minded people (Davenport prefers a gender-neutral pronoun).

"I like to think of my style as being early Halloween. Some Victorian influence, there's some steam punk. There's some gothy stuff," Davenport said.

It's a charm Davenport fears will be lost if big-name corporations and businesses move to the area.

"I am actually very concerned that they are going to try and crush our poor little downtown and all of the unique features that have driven people to want to live here," Davenport said.

Although Davenport understands new jobs create opportunities, it's the culture in Pittsboro they hope to preserve and the people who bring it to life.

"I worry that's it's going to be Cary, where it all kind of looks the same. And all of the uniqueness of the town that makes people want to come and visit will go away," Davenport said.