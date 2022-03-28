Walking into Bartle’s is like taking a step back in time. With national chains dominating the market, this pharmacy is still locally-owned.

In 1963, Heather Ferrarese’s parents opened Bartle’s Pharmacy.

“It was really being exposed to it and being around it. I just really worship the ground my dad walks on and was very inspired to his commitment to his community and just wanted to be in a profession where I felt like I could make a difference locally,” Ferrarese said.

Farrarese joined the practice in 1998 and says locally-owned pharmacies have always played a huge role in their communities.

“We genuinely, truly care about how we’re doing. I know my customers by name and by face and who their children are, and maybe someone had an ear infection last week. I’m able to ask them, 'How’s that child doing. Are they feeling better?' ” Ferrarese said.

Rural pharmacies like Bartle’s played a huge role in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oxford drug store vaccinated 11,000 people, which is more than double the village's population.

“When you have folks that don’t have access to transportation, they don’t have family members that can assist them, it most certainly delays, if not prevents, treatment,” Ferrarese said.

The greater Binghamton area lost two major pharmacies in a matter of months, making small town drug stores that much more important.

“The doctor may send a prescription to a pharmacy across town, but that patient has no way to get there to pick up much needed medication,” Ferrarese said.

During the height of the pandemic, Bartle’s outgrew its pharmacy and utilized the local fire department to be able to vaccinate additional patients.