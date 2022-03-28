NEW YORK — JetBlue will hire approximately 5,000 New York City-based employees this year as part of a "workforce partnership" with City Hall, officials said Monday.

The airline, which currently operates around 200 flights a day out of New York City, will expand to 300 flights a day by the summer, CEO Robin Hayes said at a press conference at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

To support that expansion, JetBlue will hire 5,000 new workers, Hayes said. The company held a job fair at the airport Monday morning.

JetBlue already employs more than 8,000 people in the five boroughs, Joanna Geraghty, the airline's president and chief operating officer, said at the press conference.

"I'm happy to share that we are doubling down on our commitment to New York City and our community by announcing our workforce partnership with Mayor [Eric] Adams to support his blueprint for New York City's economic recovery," Geraghty said.

"This means that we are dedicated to investing in our community in New York City for many more years to come, so that we can create a strong pipeline for future JetBlue crew members and a more resilient workforce for New York City as a whole," she added.

JetBlue in August announced that it would keep its headquarters in New York City and expand its presence at JFK Airport by building a new, Terminal 5-adjacent hub known as Terminal 6. The airline currently operates flights out of both JFK and LaGuardia airports.

The news came months after a spokesperson for the airline said it was considering moving its headquarters from Long Island City to Florida.

Adams on Monday said the airline's new hires would play "such a significant role in the recovery of New York City."

"Our economy has been grounded. COVID has devastated us. COVID has left us in the belief that there is no real recovery," he said. "But you know, and I know, those of you who have traveled abroad or who have traveled to see loved ones or friends, you know the first impression is the best impression."

"This is not merely a moment of being employed — this is a moment of finally getting our economy back into flight, so we can turn around our city and show the country how resilient we are," he added. "So we need you. We need you."