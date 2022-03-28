BUFFALO, N.Y. — A committee of business leaders from across the city of Buffalo is supporting the historic Bills stadium agreement.

The group Business Backs Buffalo Football is made up of nearly two dozen local officials from companies including the Martin Group, M&T Insurance and Hunt Real Estate.

They call Monday's announcement a milestone moment for the region and believe no other market has benefitted from hosting an NFL team as much as the Buffalo area.

"We see an amazing outpouring from our community. We see amazing fundraising in and around the Bills,” said Matt Davidson, Business Backs Buffalo Football chair. “Just look at what's happened with Josh Allen and Oishei Children’s Hospital, and most other ways, they're integrated into the fabric of Western New York."

The Bills, their fans and even their opponents have donated more than $2 million to the hospital over the last several years.