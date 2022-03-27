CLEVELAND — Kids took over a northeast Ohio shopping center on March 26-27 and two young sisters used the event to grow their plant business.

What You Need To Know Sisters Succulents is a small business operated by sisters, ages 10 and 13



Alexis Godek, 13, and Hailey Godek, 10, operate the business



The girls sell their home-grown plants, which they have more than 4,000 of in about 30 different varieties

It can be a dirty job, but Alexis Godek, 13, doesn’t mind.

“We’ve always liked plants and we’ve always had a slight obsession,” she said.

She turned her passion into profits.

“We’ve had a lot of spare change for hanging out with friends and movies and stuff,” she said.

The extra funds came after she went into business with her sister Hailey, 10. They call it Sisters Succulents.

“Alexis first asked me if I wanted to do it, and I’m like, ‘Eh,’” she said. “But, then as I started doing it, I started to love it.”

The girls sell their home-grown plants, which they have more than 4,000 of in about 30 different varieties.

They also get a little help from their dad.

“Dirt, I move dirt,” Dave Godek said. “Drive them around. Maybe help out a little bit here and there, but this is all them.”

They bring the business to events like the KidShow at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, which can be a challenge.

“Sometimes I get nervous and sometimes it’s a little stressful having to get everything ready,” said Hailey.

But they learned some big lessons along the way.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming to have a business and personal life and homework and everything,” said Alexis.

They’re not afraid to use their age to their advantage.

“A lot of people are surprised that it’s kids running their own business, so it does help with business a little bit,” said Alexis.

They just started last year and are already gaining a following by winning customers over with their products.

“The kids don’t surprise me,” said Beverly, a customer. “Everything we’ve been through with COVID, some of the things I’ve seen kids do, they’re fabulous.”

And they’re making their parents proud.

“They’re young, they’re cute, they’re friendly, so that doesn’t hurt,” said Dave. “And they put together a really nice product. It’s really cool to see them doing their thing.”