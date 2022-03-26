While thousands of LGBTQ Tampans will be showing their pride Saturday on the streets in Ybor City, PJ Salas will be showing his through his business.

What You Need To Know Tampa Pride is taking place in Ybor City Saturday



An estimated 80,000 are expected to attend



More: Learn more about Tampa Pride 2022

A recent transplant from San Francisco, Salas opened Bulge Apparel & Gift just eight months ago in Ybor. And for him, Salas said showing his pride was seeing a need in his community and filling it.

“There was no gay apparel store in the Tampa area.”, Salas said. “The closest thing is in Orlando, and, so yeah, we took an opportunity to target our community.”

Despite several gay clubs and businesses closing down over the last few years, Ybor has remained a center for LGBTQ culture in Tampa. So much so that upstairs from Bulge, a production crew is in town shooting a pilot for an LGBTQ show, using Ybor City as a backdrop.

“It’s great to be in Ybor where you can feel that culture," said production assistant director Dominic Medina. “You feel that identity and you have people like here at Bulge, who welcome us with open arms.”

It’s no coincidence that the show is filming during Tampa Pride — an estimated 80,000 people will parade through Ybor Saturday. So, as they shop at vendors and show their pride, some of it could eventually be seen by millions.

“I don’t know," Medina said. "It’s life. It’s culture. It’s wonderful. And one thing that I can tell you is that we will share that, or attempt to share that, with people on the show we’re creating.”