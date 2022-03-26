BOYLSTON, Mass. - A new food truck is bringing authentic Venezuelan cuisine to Central Massachusetts.

Sabrosa Venezuela set up shop in Boylston Saturday afternoon, offering up delicious empanadas, cachapas and other Venezuelan staples. Most of the food is made with corn. Employees describe it as sweet and savory. It was the first time they were able to use their new food truck. The business started in the Worcester Public Market. Some working on the truck are hoping to share their culture with the area.

"I've been watching my boss working so hard for this," said staff member Maria Fernandez. "This is definitely a dream come true for her and her kids. It's just very exciting to be working with her and even more excited to bring even more arepas and Venezuelan products to the Worcester area. Come try it. That's all I have to say. Come try it and give us the feedback and we promise you, you're going to love it."

People came all the way from Boston for the opening Saturday. They'll be posting pop-up dates on their social media pages. Sabrosa Venezuela will keep its location in the Worcester Public Market open.