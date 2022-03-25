Returning from a trip to Ukrainian border nations, Maine’s First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said she hopes to see the U.S. accept more refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Pingree, a Democrat, spoke to reporters at her Portland office just hours after arriving home from a week-long tour of military staging areas and refugee processing centers on the Ukrainian borders of Poland, Romania and Moldova.

Pingree said she and the bipartisan Congressional delegation she joined met many Ukrainians with their belongings in bags whose families had split, with women and children going to temporary housing in neighboring countries and men staying in Ukraine to fight the Russian forces.

“This wouldn’t be happening if there wasn’t such a deep commitment in Ukraine to have a democracy,” Pingree said. “They hate (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and they hate Russia for doing this to them.”

The Biden administration announced a U.S. commitment Thursday to taking 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. Pingree said she’s pleased by that number and would like to see it increase. She said she hopes to see Ukrainians with family in Maine arrive as soon as logistically possible.

Still, she said she sees major obstacles ahead — for Ukrainians and the many other vulnerable people already awaiting entry from the U.S.-Mexico border and around the world — in what she called the nation’s “broken” immigration system, especially as it had only just begun to rebuild capacity from significant reductions imposed under former President Donald Trump.

“Let this be a reminder that we are in no position to handle a crisis,” she said. “We have to put it all back together as quickly as possible, but we have to be fair about this.”

European leaders she spoke with were also concerned about an energy crisis as they try to sever their dependence on Russian oil and gas. To help, Pingree said she expects the U.S. will increase gas production and work to more quickly reroute exports to the European Union.

“What a lot of countries talked to us about was, hey, we kind of know what we can do in two years, because we were already on this renewable plan or, like, Moldova is trying to connect to the European grid or a variety of other things,” she said. “In the next six months, it's just kind of like, how do you help them right now? … You don't want to see the whole thing collapse over the price of energy.”

Pingree said it’s a reminder that “none of us should be dependent on foreign oil” and that the U.S. must double down on its efforts to develop renewable energy and lower carbon emissions.

“We are actually dealing with that crisis at the same time — we got the pandemic, we got climate change, and then, you know, world order,” she said. “So we just have to keep investing in that.”

Pingree said NATO leaders and others she spoke with are reassessing, every day, the potential for U.S. intervention or the possibility of Russian escalation with chemical or nuclear weapons.

“I think there's really a high level of fear overall … (of) the unstable nature of Putin, his unwillingness to sort of respect any possible rules of war, and this sense that literally no one can figure out what he does when he's backed into a corner,” she said. “(A nuclear strike) doesn’t necessarily just hit Ukraine – that hits Europe. That impacts our country. That's like – we have just started something we may not be able to survive.”

She said it’s one reason many of Ukraine’s neighbors are acutely afraid of the potential spread of Russian aggression, particularly smaller countries like Moldova, which is not a NATO member and is landlocked by Romania and Ukraine with the vulnerable target of Odesa just to its east.

“Not to be glib, but it’s like a teachable moment for America,” she said. “To sort of have this basic understanding that democracy is fragile — that in our lifetimes, we could watch Russia take over a country that had been lively and flourishing and reforming, and … potentially move into Poland or Romania… I just think that's not like anything we've imagined.”