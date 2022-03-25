FLORIDA — Since the beginning of the pandemic, issues with the supply chain have impacted just about every industry across the world.

However, Florida’s industries and growth put it in a unique position.

“I want to be sure I’ve got a job for life,” said Noam Peleg.

Peleg is getting her master’s degree in supply chain management from USF.

“Ever since COVID started, I think the supply chain has been in the news and that idea of the supply chain being so huge right now, encouraged me,” she said.

She and her classmates helped organize this year’s Florida Supply Chain Summit.

The customer is in demand, but globally there are still a lot of roadblocks.

“In more government-controlled areas of the world, you’re seeing those mandatory types of shutdowns and business are having to ship, they’re having to become much more innovative,” Elaine Singleton with the Monica Wooden Center for Supply Chain Management & Sustainability at USF.

Experts say Florida is in a solid position.

“Last year in 2021 was a banner year for trade in the state of Florida, a record-setting year. The last time we had such levels was back in 2012,” said TJ Villamil with Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Enterprise Florida, Inc and state partners established 63 economic development projects representing more than 12,000 new and retained jobs, boasting more than $2 billion in capital investment.

Florida’s 15 deepwater seaports, major airports, and big spaceports all play a big role.

“We do so many other things. We do perishable products, we do construction and building materials like cement and lumber, and steel. Of course, we’re an important cruise home port,” Wade Elliott with Port Tampa Bay said.

Across the state, businesses aren’t seeing the same congestion as they do on the West Coast.

Peleg believes "in chaos there is opportunity” and seeing what works is exciting.

“Where can we find that next step and opportunity to move forward and say ‘ok what does the future need’. That’s what I’m excited for,” she said.