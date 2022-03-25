TAMPA, Fla. — Even as areas of cities change and evolve, often times big grocery stores and restaurants remain out of reach for people living in small communities.

Right inside what experts call Port Tampa’s food desert, there is a hidden gem called Sal’s Bodega.

There you’ll find a chef with a big heart inside the little corner store.

Salvador Montalvo sold his restaurant in St. Pete and opened Sal’s Bodega in Port Tampa six months ago.

“My mother was a pastry chef so I really grew up around food,” he said.

Growing up in New Jersey, he watched and learned.

“So, I think by the age of five or six I was already piping her cakes,” he said.

From sandwiches to pasta bowls, Sal will make it.

The inspiration to open a bodega also came naturally.

“We always used to visit Brooklyn to see my uncles and they had grocery stores," he said. "So that smell of that deli, the cheese, the ham always brings me back home and I said I’m kinda living my dream now."

He’s a busy guy, and if you think he’s some average Joe making sandwiches, guess again.

He was formally trained in New York and has a lengthy history of executive chef work. But even with all that, he found himself wanting more.

“It’s a desert down here," he said. "This is such an awesome gem, it’s totally a hidden gem in Tampa, and there was nothing down here, so I’m the only one offering some cafe con leche, espresso, grocery store items and people are excited."

Salvador is excited too, but it’s also been a lot of hard work.

Since opening he’s had difficulty finding good employees.

“Nobody just wants to work, really," he said. "So I find myself at times working seven days a week, 14 hour days, but that’s OK."

Salvador says he gets that feeling of OK because he’s feeding the community and the lunch rush, especially, never stops.

“The community, they make you or break you," he said. "They’ve really kept me here so the lights are still on, we’re still in business, we’re doing fantastic."

It’s a dream he spoke into existence and one he thinks his mother would be proud of.

Salvador said the next step is to expand the business — on top of all the sandwiches — into serving breakfast and tacos within the next few weeks.