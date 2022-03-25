CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheryse Terry, a west Charlotte native, is looking to change the narrative of the community that raised her, all while preserving its culture.

She’s opening a coffee shop and bookstore celebrating Black history and culture. It’s part of the community’s efforts to revitalize the Beatties Ford Corridor.

Whenever Terry meets someone new, she can’t help but introduce them to Archive.

“Archive is all things that nurture Black culture,” she said.

She says her collection of Black artifacts is needed most now, during a time she says Black history is lost.

“Through gentrification, or just in the times, everything's being moved to a digital era,” she said. “So, it’s important that we hold onto Black relics and publications that tells the origin of our story.”

And Terry can’t wait to open up the shop.

“It’s a dream come true, because I’ve always wanted to have a business within my community,” she said.

Archive is a coffee shop and vintage bookstore. It’ll be the latest addition to the plaza on Beatties Ford Rd and Lassalle St., which is an area the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has identified as a hot spot for violent crime.

“With Archive I’m hoping to change that narrative,” Terry said.

It’s part of a local developer’s efforts to revitalize the community while preserving its culture.

Returning to the home where she grew up reminds her just how important preservation is.

“I get emotional just thinking about all the memories that’s lost,” she said.

The house caught fire four years ago, and her family lost everything - photos, heirlooms and history. So, she made it her mission to document every part of her journey for her daughters and the Black community.

“If we don’t have photographs, sometimes our history is erased,” she said as she snapped photos of her daughter.

Terry has also started a fundraiser to help with the build out of her business. It’s called 40K in 40 days.

She’s nearly halfway there, with a little more than $18,000 raised. Archive is set to open this summer.

