MASS. - Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand is getting into the cereal business.

Marchand announced earlier this week on social media he has partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment to release the limited edition "March Munch" Cinnamon Crunch.

The cereal is available online on the PLBSE website and in stores as Shaw's, Star Market and Market Basket.

According to PLBSE, a portion of each sale benefits Christopher's Haven, a Boston organization whose mission is to operate a supportive and affordable living community consisting of apartments and a community recreation area for families of children undergoing cancer treatment.

Two-packs of March Munch are available for purchase at $29.99. PLBSE are still accepting orders and they will be shipped within three to four weeks.