Thousands of Amazon workers on Staten Island will decide whether or not to unionize in a vote that kicked off on Friday.

Workers started voting in a tent outside of one Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, at 8 a.m. They will decide whether thousands of workers at this warehouse should be represented by the Amazon Labor Union. On Friday morning, the line of workers quickly grew, snaking around the parking lot. Some waited about an hour to cast ballots.

Workers will be able to cast ballots on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Voting will occur in two shifts – one in the morning and one at night.

This is the second warehouse-wide union election for Amazon in the country. An Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama is currently in the process of conducting its own election, with votes set to be counted starting March 28.

The National Labor Relations Board will begin counting ballots on Thursday. JFK8’s Amazon Labor Union will need a simple majority of votes to win.

The start of the JFK8’s election comes a week after the National Labor Relations Board confirmed that a second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island — a facility known as LDJ5 — will hold its own union election the week of April 25.

In a statement released after that election was announced, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said: “We look forward to having our employees’ voices heard in this election, and our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”