TAMPA, Fla. — Two Bay area women entrepreneurs are working to help other women launch their own businesses.

Sarina Murphy started a spice company, Arinas Spices, during the pandemic. Adrian Nagy owns Dolce Cafe and Marketplace in downtown Tampa. On Saturday, March 26, they're working together to host their first "Women of Tampa Unite" Entrepreneur Conference.

The event is free. And it's already full.

Because of the demand, Murphy and Nagy plan to hold even more conferences in the future. They want to share their knowlege and boost the number of women-owned businesses in Tampa Bay.

"If I can bring other people up and they can bring other people up, then we can all win together," Murphy said.

According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, women entrepreneurs represent the fastest growing economic sector in the country. The numbers have only grown since the pandemic. Currently, 12 million women own their own companies in the U.S.

Nagy, who spent years as an investment banker, said the workshop will teach women what they need to know to start their companies and how to get the funding to do it.

"Their take home lesson will be number one, how to register with the state and then how to incorporate their company," Nagy said. "I'm hoping that more women will join us, help us, and then we can help each other."

For more information or questions about future workshops by Women of Tampa Unite, send an email to Tbw813@gmail.com.