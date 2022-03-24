UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Cleaning is something Colette Hagan has down to a science.

“It’s easier to have a system to go by so you won’t be all over the place,” she said.

What You Need To Know

Union County Chamber teamed up with South Piedmont Community College’s Business School to launch a contest to help minority businesses in the county

The winner would receive 50 hours of free professional services, a chamber membership for the year and three months of free advertising totaling out to over $8,000

This year’s winner was Colette Hagan, owner of Perfect Fit Cleaning Services, LLC. She says winning this contest will allow her to grow her business and hire more people within the community

For 15 years, she’s perfected this craft while working for Union County Schools.

“About five years or six years in, I had already had that thought to become a business owner, but never really took that action on becoming… or starting it,” Hagan said. “So then I just took a leap of faith and started it.”

In October 2020, she launched Perfect Fit Cleaning Services, LLC, but now, nearly two years later, her business is about to soar to new heights, thanks to a contest.

“I went to do the application but I stopped and I was like, eh, I’ll do it later,” Hagan said. “But at the last minute I was like, let me get this done.”

And it’s a good thing she did, because it all paid off.

Hagan was the winner of Union County Chamber’s first ever minority business makeover contest.

Part of the prize for winning was 50 hours of free professional services from South Piedmont Community College’s Business School.

“She had such a great energy and a passion for the work she’s doing,” Pat Kahle said.

Kahle is the chamber’s CEO and president, and says launching this contest was a way for the chamber to help a local minority business transform and grow within the county.

“They’re so busy working in their business that they really have a hard time working on their business,” she said. “So I think this will be an opportunity for Colette to really focus some time and work on those things that will help her grow to that next level.”

Along with getting free services tailored to things like human resources, finance and strategic planning, Hagan will also get a chamber membership for the year and three months of advertising totaling out to over $8,000.

“I’m very thankful,” Hagan said. “I can not thank God enough. (I) give him all the praises cause this is a great opportunity.”

A great opportunity, Hagan says, will allow her to build her business and begin employing more people in her community.

The chamber says it is already working with South Piedmont Community College to hold this contest again next year.

The chamber said it used this contest as a way to gather feedback about how it can better serve businesses in Union County.