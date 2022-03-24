Scarborough Town Councilor Paul Johnson is stepping down from his position to take a job with the Greater Portland Council of Governments.

The regional planning agency has hired Johnson as its new senior economic development manager, according to a statement released March 23.

“In his work on the town council, considering and planning for the Scarborough Downs development — one of southern Maine’s biggest — Paul found ways to bridge the community perspective with business needs. As a longtime small business owner, Paul has the knowledge and experience required to support small employers all across our region,” GPCOG Executive Director Kristina Egan said. “We couldn’t be happier to add his many abilities to our talented staff team.”

Johnson has served a Scarborough council for over three years, two of those as chair. He worked as a teacher at Cheverus High School, and is also the founder of Tulu Salon and Spa in Biddeford.

GPCOG’s statement indicated Johnson would manage its revolving loan programs and help develop a new service that provides smart-growth planning services.

“I am eager to put my experience with local government and small business to work at GPCOG,” Johnson said. “This position provides the opportunity to help our member communities make the most of proposed developments, reinforce great neighborhoods and places while supporting existing small businesses on main street.”

The town of Scarborough issued a statement saying the council received Johnson’s resignation, effective immediately, on March 22. The council, in response, will hold a special meeting on March 30 at 6 p.m. to set dates for the availability of nomination papers and a special municipal election. Johnson’s successor will be expected to serve until 2024.

Johnson will start at GPCOG on May 23.