MILWAUKEE— Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced new Harbor Assistance Program grants on Thursday.

The program allots grants totaling in at $9.4 million; six Wisconsin harbor projects will reap the benefits, including Port Milwaukee, which will receive “$1,175,000 to repair and reconstruct a section of dock wall along the Jones Island Inner Mooring Basin. This project repairs a portion of the most significantly degraded dock wall within the port,” according to a press release.

Port Milwaukee is growing and expects to bring in an additional $40 million each year.

Port Milwaukee is in the process of finalizing a new export facility. It's latest project will be on time due to additional grant dollars.

That same press release said DeLong Co. Inc. Port Milwaukee will receive “$3,381,000 to assist in funding the final stage of construction of a transformational $36 million agricultural maritime export facility (AMEF) on Port Milwaukee property leased to DeLong Co. Inc.”

The new export facility is making history for the port of Milwaukee and just at the right time.

Adam Tindall-Schlicht is the port director and said this type of project is unprecedented.

“This is the largest one-time project in Port Milwaukee’s history— certainly since the last 1950s,” Tindall-Schlicht said.

The AMEF is a $35 million project, and was started this past winter. It’s expected to be done next spring, which means the financial impact will soon bring a return to the area.

“The dividend to taxpayers, to farmers and certainly to sailors who have long operated our port is huge,” Tindall-Schlicht said.

At minimum, this project will bring in an extra $40 million a year.

All things agriculture will come into this new port. It will bring in a lot of new items for the state.

“Grain, soy, corn, dry distillers grains will be exported from this site using agricultural commodities that were grown from the state,” Tindall-Schlicht said.

The port’s leaders said they expect to bring in a whopping 400,000 metric tons of agricultural commodities, including a new rail system. It’s something Tindall-Schlicht is proud of.

“This is a bellwether moment for the port of Milwaukee and this is the most important thing I will ever work on in my tenure as director at the port,” Tindall-Schlicht said.

With Thursday’s news of the WisDOT harbor grants being awarded across the state, this new addition is on track to be completed next spring, the port's leaders said.

“Whether we look at the new agricultural shipping capabilities of Port Milwaukee or the boom in shipbuilding and crane manufacturing, Wisconsin’s harbors provide strength and resilience for our transportation infrastructure and economy,” Craig Thompson, WisDOT secretary, said. “Thank you to all who worked hard to make these investments happen.”

They hope this historical project will bring the port into the 21st century and beyond.