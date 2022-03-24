PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Every school, every department, every resource that makes up the Pasco County School District had a table Wednesday night at the district’s job fair.

No matter what people at those tables dd for the school district, they all had one job do to now, to fill more than 500 positions.

The unusually high number of vacancies this year has forced the school district to modified class and bus schedules. Some students are starting school as late as 10:00 a.m. so buses have to time pick everyone up.

After adding more than 300 more instructors to the classroom, Pasco county needs to hire 683 more teachers, 112 additional bus drivers and 466 assistance, custodians and other support staff.

Michael Mosley came to the job they're applying for a teaching position. He taught in Hillsborough County Schools for eight years before leaving in 2014 to raise his children.

“Helping him (my son) learn how to read before kindergarten”, Michael said, helping her (my daughter) write her name for the first time and learn her ABC’s, it’s like I had to go back.”

He applied for a job teaching fifth grade. Another applicant Abbigail Lafferriere graduated with her bachelors last May and is eager to get her first job teaching Kindergartners the way her kindergarten teacher taught her.

“Because of her, I didn’t struggle as much as I know other people have when they didn’t have a strong foundation.”, Abbigail said, “So (I want to be a teacher) that is attentive to all their students and make sure that they are receiving the best education.”

There was nothing fancy or formal about the process. After a brief conversation private with school administrators, these would be teachers now wait to see if they pass the test

“ I think it went very well and hopefully Monday I find out if I have the position.”, Michael said after his interview.

Abbigail said, “it was a good first interview obviously was my first one so I’m excited that even if the opportunity’s not available that I learn from it and I keep going forward.”

About 76,661 students are enrolled in the 101 Pasco County Schools this year.