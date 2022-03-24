WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — America’s largest water park is looking to hire some top talent for the busy summer ahead.



Noah’s Ark Waterpark is preparing to hire more than 400 individuals for full time and part-time opportunities. Besides domestic and international employees receiving room and board and discounts on food, some other perks are offered as well.

“When our employees are not working, they are welcome to use the park for free. We also give family and friend passes for our employees so that they can have their friends and family come enjoy the park with them," HR manager Heather Wagner said.

“The Ark” also allows employees to grow. Wagner started at the park as a high school teen lifeguard and about a decade later, she rose into her current position.



“So I’ve gotten the opportunity to advance into a leadership role. Which is great because we have the opportunity for other people who work with us as well to advance into leadership roles,” Wagner said.



She said one of her favorite parts about the park is the special on-campus dorm space.



“We do have our new dorm, Cypress Hall, that was finished in June of 2020. So it’s very new to our property,” she said about the summer family-style living arrangement that can hold hundreds of students.



Being “on the ark” is an exciting experience for aquatics manager Stephanie Raffa.



“It’s just a fun time. You know you get to be in the sun,” Raffa said. “You get to be a part of everybody else’s fun. So that’s really the cool part is even though you’re at work, you’re having fun.”



She was busy preparing all the lifeguard and EMT bags and kits for the busy summer ahead and said this was a job where you keep moving.



“Being inside and sitting behind a desk doesn’t work for everybody. I know. It definitely doesn’t work for me,” Raffa said. “So if you’re the type of person who likes to be active, being a lifeguard is definitely great.”



Noah’s Ark is also looking to hire anyone 14-years-old or older along with retirees for the summer work.

Those interested in learning more about those jobs can visit https://www.noahsarkwaterpark.com.