WORCESTER, Mass. - The city of Worcester is getting ready to host the first round of the NCAA hockey tournament this weekend and local businesses are preparing for what promises to be one of their busiest weekends since the pandemic began.

Bars and restaurants surrounding the DCU Center are expecting sizeable crowds this weekend as fans pour in to the city to root on their teams. Meanwhile, hotels like AC Hotels by Marriott in Worcester are at capacity and said their rooms are full with excited hockey fans and teams.

“It’s great we have the NCAA in town. You can feel the buzz already in the hotel. Some of the teams have already started coming in, but the fans are calling all day long wondering how they get to the DCU. Do they take the train in? Can they walk to the hotel? Can they walk to the DCU? It’s been great,” General Manager of AC Hotel, Mary Simone, said. “Staff is having a blast with it. It’s so good to have this feeling of excitement in Worcester.”

The first game of the NCAA tournament in Worcester will be Friday at 12 p.m. between Western Michigan and Northeastern. UMass and Minnesota will square off later in the day at 6 p.m. The winners will play in the Regional Final on Sunday.