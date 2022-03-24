OHIO — Two northeast Ohio Meijer “Supercenters” will open April 28, the company announced this week.

The new Meijer stores will be located in Brunswick and Canton. Adjacent Meijer gas stations will open March 31, Meijer said.

The new locations will give northeast Ohio seven Meijer Supercenters. There is also a Meijer grocery market under construction in the Fairfax community of Cleveland.

“It’s extremely exciting to continue expanding our presence in northeast Ohio,” said Tom Wilson, Meijer regional vice president. “Over the last two years, our store teams have helped families meet unprecedented challenges by providing fresh grocery options and supporting their pharmacy needs. Now we’re gearing up to bring our one-stop shopping experience to new communities in Brunswick and Canton.”

Meijer said it is currently seeking workers for its new stores. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, Meijer said.