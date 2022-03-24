LANCASTER, N.Y. — A company with a plant in Lancaster is doubling its workforce locally.
Joseph T. Ryerson & Son is forking up $1.5 million to renovate their Lancaster site.
The company processes and distributes metal.
The project will add 25 new full-time employees.
It will also help retain the companies 29 existing employees at the Lancaster plant.
When the project is completed later this year, the Walden Avenue facility will have new and improved manufacturing equipment and improved office space.
Empire State Development is giving Joseph T. Ryerson and Sons nearly $250,000 to help make this happen.