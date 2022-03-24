VERONA, Wis. — Real estate is red hot in Wisconsin, and home values are at their highest since the 2005-2006 housing boom.

A new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum showed revenue from fees on real estate sales totaled more than $132 million statewide during the fiscal year, which ended June 30. That number was $97 million the previous fiscal year.

Home values are increasing at their fastest rate in 15 years.

Nicole Hellenbrand, a realtor with Matt Winzenried Real Estate Partners, has been swamped lately, just like every other realtor she knows.

“The busy season here in real estate starts kind of February 1,” Hellenbrand said. “We like to say that’s not only the Super Bowl for the NFL, but kind of the start of the Super Bowl for our industry as well.”

Throughout the pandemic, tons of factors contributed to high values for homes, including low mortgage rates. Social living trends have made a tremendous difference too.

“Ever since people started working from home, they are requiring more from their home,” she said. “They’re kind of outgrowing their house. People are adopting dogs; they’re needing an office space.”

As she showed a condo in Verona, Wisconsin, her new client, Summer, fit that bill. She’s a dog mom.

Low inventory contributed to higher competition. In a quick drive around Verona, it’s tough to find for sale signs. There are only a few homes on the market.

Luckily, Hellenbrand said, that’s changing.

“We still are at some of the lowest inventory that we’ve had, but we’re starting to see things pick up,” she said. “Last week, we had, I think, 439 listings [in Dane County]. This week, we have close to 480. So we are getting significantly more houses pop up.”

Such high competition, of course, means higher prices. Almost every property gets multiple offers, sometimes dozens. On top of that, nearly every home sells for above the asking price.

“We are seeing things go probably 5% over [asking price], up to 10% over, depending on the price range,” Hellenbrand said. “That $250,000-350,000 range … that’s when the price kind of goes a little bit higher than expected.”

Buyers have to be ready for rejection until finally it works out.

“Oh my gosh, that’s the best call I get to make,” she said with a big smile on her face. “When I finally get to call up my clients and say, ‘We got the offer accepted,’ they’re cheering. A lot of times they’re in shock. They’re like, ‘No way. We didn’t get it,’ because we’ve seen so many that were rejected.”

Holding out for the fairytale ending can pay off, but for now, buyers need a lot of perseverance to get there.