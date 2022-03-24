The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has set a meeting for Monday to discuss recommending contempt charges for former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino.

"The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a business meeting to consider a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. for criminal contempt of Congress and refer them to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," the panel wrote in a statement Thursday.

➡️ Monday, March 28th at 7:30 PM



The Select Committee will vote on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. for criminal contempt of Congress and refer them for prosecution. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) March 24, 2022

Navarro served as former President Donald Trump's trade adviser, while Scanvino worked as Trump's deputy chief of staff for communications. Should the panel vote to hold them in contempt, the measure is then sent to the full House of Representatives for a vote. If the vote succeeds, the matter is referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Scavino was one of the first people subpoenaed by the panel last year, alongside former Pentagon chief of staff Kash Patel, Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Navarro was subpoenaed in February.

Bannon was the first person to be held in contempt of Congress and was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of last year. He voluntarily surrendered to authorities. The House also voted to hold Meadows, a former member of the body, in contempt in December, but the Justice Department has not yet acted on the referral.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.