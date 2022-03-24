AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory is set for an invite-only opening party on April 7, according to a permit submitted to Travis County.

The party will include tours of the 8-million-square-foot facility, and may host up to 15,000 people. It kicks off at 4 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. According to court documents, there will be food and live entertainment. Alcohol will be served to those of age. Only those with a ticket or invitation may attend.

The permit to host the opening party was approved by the Travis County Commissioner’s Court earlier this week.

The company just hosted another grand opening party for its first gigafactory in Europe this week just outside Berlin.

The Gigafactory Texas has been in construction since July 2020. Elon Musk said via Twitter that Tesla owners in the “greater Giga Texas area” will receive priority on being invited to the Giga Fest.​

In addition to serving as Tesla’s corporate headquarters, the facility will be the main production facility for the Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertruck. It will also produce Model Y and Model 3 cars.