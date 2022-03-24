WORCESTER, Mass. - The temporary outdoor dining program in Worcester could come to an abrupt end on April 1.

The Worcester License Commission met Thursday morning and received an update on the program from Assistant Chief Development Officer Stephen Rolle. The License Commission voted to extend all Temporary Outdoor Dining licenses, contingent on legislation being passed at the state level that would allow the program to be extended past April 1, 2022.

A bill, passed by the Massachusetts House earlier this month as part of a $1.6 billion supplemental budget, would extend the program through April 1, 2023. If the bill is signed, all temporary outdoor dining licenses in Worcester will be extended automatically.

Attached to the bill is the authorization for restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails “to-go.” Alcohol “takeout” is scheduled to expire on May 1, 2022, but would also be extended to next April if the House bill is signed.

The budget is being reviewed by the Senate on Thursday.