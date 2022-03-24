WISCONSIN— With the price of crude oil again heading higher over the past few days after just falling below $100/barrel last week, any hope for significantly cheaper gas prices in Wisconsin is likely a long shot in the short-term.

"I think we're past the initial shock to the market from the invasion a month ago," said Nick Jarmusz with AAA in Wisconsin. "There are still regular market pressures that continue to be at play in supply and demand, especially on the demand side as we head into spring break and then the summer driving season not far behind it."

As of Thursday, AAA in Wisconsin reported that, on average, a gallon of regular unleaded would set someone back $3.93/gallon, which is $0.65/gallon higher than a month ago and just a few pennies-per-gallon cheaper than last week.

"We're seeing the highest levels of demand, not just since the pandemic but even for the few years prior to the pandemic," Jarmusz added.

