WORCESTER, Mass. - The newest addition to West Boylston Street’s own “restaurant row” in Worcester held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

2 Chefs restaurant first opened their doors in December 2021. The Italian restaurant and bar is located at the site of the former Eddy's Pub.

Co-owner Doug Cooney is from Worcester and went to Burncoat High. He said he’s thrilled to be part of a restaurant in his hometown and one that reflects the city well.

"Well this is my neighborhood. I grew up here. I spent my whole life here. The neighborhood feeds off each other. It's a family neighborhood. We're a family restaurant. Just a lot of hard working men and women. That's what I feel like we are with the staff at 2 Chefs and I just think we really feed off each other."

Cooney said the feedback from customers has been positive so far and they are looking to keep the positivity going.

For the 2 Chefs lunch, dinner and drink menus, click here.