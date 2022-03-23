Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded his endorsement of Alabama senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks, calling him “woke” for telling a crowd at a Trump rally in August to move past the 2020 presidential election.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated … 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,'" the former president wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate.”

At the rally, Brooks, one of Trump’s most staunch supporters in Congress, was booed when he urged supporters to look forward to the midterm elections in 2022 and the presidential contest in 2024.

“There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft of 2020,” Brooks said, echoing Trump’s false, baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you. Yes, look forward! Look forward! Look forward! Beat them in 2022! Beat them in 2024!”

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable,” Trump claimed. “He then hired a new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 Election. He listened to them.”

Trump went on to say that following Brooks’ comments at the rally, his lead in the polls evaporated.

“When I heard this statement, I said, 'Mo, you just blew the Election, and there's nothing you can do about it,’” Trump wrote.

Cases claiming fraud and wrongdoing in the election brought by the former president and his allies were rejected in courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump appointees.

In a recent interview, the former president said he was disappointed in Brooks’ performance and openly mulled endorsing another candidate: “It’s a very tight race between the three of them right now, and I’m not particularly happy.”

Trump promised to endorse a new candidate in the “near future.”

Army veteran Mike Durant and Katie Britt, former chief of staff to retiring Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, are also vying for the Republican nomination. Trump reportedly recently invited Britt and her husband, former New England Patriots lineman Wesley Britt, to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, last month.

Democrats seeking to replace Shelby include Pastor Will Boyd, former Brighton, Alabama, mayor Brandaun Dean and Army Veteran Lanny Jackson.

Alabama was last represented in the Senate by a Democrat from 2018-2021 by Doug Jones, who won a high-profile special election in the state; Jones was defeated by former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in 2020 by more than 20 points.