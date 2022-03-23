Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve in the role, has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 84.

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

"She was surrounded by family and friends," the statement reads. "We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

Albright came to the United States in 1948 from Prague as a refugee, her family said, noting that she "rose to the heights of American policy-making," including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 from then-President Barack Obama. Albright ultimately became a U.S. citizen in 1957.

Albright graduated from Wellesley College in 1959 and eventually earned a doctorate from Columbia University in 1975, at one point studying under legendary diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski in a post-graduate course.

She took a position working for Maine Sen. Ed Muskie before Brzezinski recruited her to work for him on the National Security Council. Her work with Brzezinski, she said, "did more to shape my understanding of international relations than anyone apart from my father, and I was grateful when I served in government to be able to call upon him for advice and counsel."

"Many knew Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski as a brilliant strategist," Albright wrote on Twitter in 2017 after Brzezinski's passing. "I knew him as my professor, mentor, and dear friend."

After her tenure on the National Security Council, Albright taught at Georgetown University and served as an adviser to Democratic candidates on foreign policy until Bill Clinton's victory in 1992, when she was appointed to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations.

In Clinton's second term, after a 99-0 Senate confirmation vote, Albright became Secretary of State, the first woman to take on the role. She became the face of U.S. foreign policy, pushing for the expansion of NATO and championing democracy worldwide.

Albright remained outspoken after her time in the White House, criticizing Clinton's successor, President George W. Bush, for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy, claiming Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

She even weighed in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, writing in a recent New York Times op-ed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making "a historic error."

"Instead of paving Russia’s path to greatness, invading Ukraine would ensure Mr. Putin’s infamy by leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically crippled and strategically vulnerable in the face of a stronger, more united Western alliance," she wrote.

"The impact that Secretary Albright ... had on this building is felt every single day in just about every single corridor," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing shortly after the news broke of her death.

"A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, she was at the time of her death a professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, chair of Albright Capital Management, president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, chair of the National Democratic Institute, chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board, and an author," her family wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.