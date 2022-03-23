An alliance of prominent human rights lawyers from around the world have filed an appeal to the United Nations on behalf of Black refugees facing discrimination while trying to flee Ukraine.
This episode of Justice for All explores the racism faced by families that have already lost everything and discusses potential solutions.
Guests:
- Leah Zamore — Program lead, Center on International Cooperation
- Jasmine Rand — Human rights attorney, represented families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown
