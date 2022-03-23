WILBRAHAM, Mass. - For some, a cemetery is a place they’d rather avoid, but for Philip Gosselin, it is a place of peace and tranquility.

Gosselin, founder of Rest Easy Grave Services, said, “It’s a quiet place for me. I don’t mind being here. Some people emotionally can’t get here. This is another avenue for them to take care of loved ones when they can’t.”

Gosselin worked in a job for 25 years before being laid off during the pandemic. A few months ago, he made the choice to start his own business as a gravesite maintenance worker.

He said he’s now able to restore some love in a place where, for some, it’s been lost.

“Just being in the cemeteries through COVID, noticing the lack of upkeep, based on budgets and stuff like that,” Gosselin said. “(Kind of) struck a nerve to get involved and possibly making this a business.”

Gosselin averages one to two gravesite cleanings a day, with most of his marketing coming from Facebook and word of mouth. He said most cemeteries only offer basic maintenance services, with most of the responsibilities being placed on the owner.

“Most cemeteries, all cemeteries at this point, I should say, have been pretty receptive to the business and welcoming me into their areas because they know that it’s only going to help their areas look better,” Gosselin said.

After a few hours spent cleaning his site, Gosselin takes a photo to send to his client, and he tells them they have up to three years before needing service again.

“It’s a onetime maintenance, really,” Gosselin said. “It’s not something that you have to maintain consistency. Once it’s done that one time, you’re good for a while.”