TEXAS — Texas’ two senators grilled Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing Tuesday. Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz questioned Jackson about critical race theory, whether she was an activist judge and sentences she issued in child pornography cases.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing is underway. Sen. Feinstein asked her about abortion, Jackson says Roe and Casey are "settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a pregnancy. They established a framework the court has reaffirmed." pic.twitter.com/jx91TBgbMe — Reena Diamante (@reenajade) March 22, 2022

Up now is @SenTedCruz, who first acknowledges they've known each other a long time, going to law school together, on the law review together and said they were "always friendly and cordial." pic.twitter.com/Kxx22GBur2 — Reena Diamante (@reenajade) March 22, 2022

Cruz and Jackson attended Harvard Law School at the same time. But Cruz did not hold back against his former schoolmate during the second day of the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing. The junior senator for Texas waved a book called “Antiracist Baby” and showed poster-sized images of its pages. He said the book was read at Georgetown Day School, a private school where Jackson has been a board member since 2019.

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught [to] kids that babies are racist?” Cruz asked.

“I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued or though they are less than,” Jackson responded. “That they are victims, that they are oppressors.”

When Cruz asked if she was comfortable with these ideas being taught to children, Jackson said, “I have not reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas. They don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am respectfully here to address.”

Cruz brandished another chart showing that as a judge, Jackson handed down lighter sentences than what prosecutors wanted in some child pornography cases.

“I believe you care for children, obviously your children and other children,” Cruz said. “But I also see a record of activism and advocacy as it concerns sexual predators that stems back decades, and that is concerning.”

When asked about the sentencing, Jackson said, “Your chart does not include all of the factors that Congress has told judges to consider, including the probation officer’s recommendation.

She added: “I take these cases very seriously as a mother, as someone who, as a judge, has to review the actual evidence in these cases.”

Cruz and Cornyn were part of a Republican effort to paint Jackson as soft-on-crime activist far out of the mainstream. While the effort is unlikely to derail her confirmation, it has the potential to energize Republicans and put Democrats on the defensive in an election year.

Sen. @JohnCornyn of Texas begins questioning Judge Jackson. On her possibly becoming the first Black woman on the Supreme Court he says it’s “been long overdue.” pic.twitter.com/ALb3zgvTPy — Reena Diamante (@reenajade) March 22, 2022

Cornyn, who said the nomination of a Black woman to the Supreme Court was “long overdue,” accused Jackson of calling former President George W. Bush and his defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld “war criminals” in legal filings. This was when she was defending terrorism defendants.

“You referred to the secretary of defense and the sitting president of the United States as war criminals. Why would you do something like that? It seems so out of character,” Cornyn said.

“I’d have to take a look at what you meant. I did not intend to disparage the president or the secretary of defense,” Jackson replied.

Chairman Dick Durbin said Jackson did not call anyone a war criminal. He said that as a public defender, she represented terrorism defendants who alleged the U.S. sanctioned torture, a war crime under international law. Those petitions named Bush and Rumsfeld in their official capacities, but do not explicitly refer to them as “war criminals.”

“If you accuse someone of war crimes, you are calling them war criminals,” Cornyn tweeted later in the afternoon.

During his 30 minutes of questioning, Cornyn suggested the Supreme Court overstepped its authority in making same-sex marriage legal and invalidated state laws on marriage as it related to religious beliefs. He expressed concerns that “unelected” justices with “life tenures” are obscuring their policymaking role.

“I’m not arguing the merits or lack of merits of same-sex marriage. I believe that states and the voters can choose what they will and that’s their prerogative and I think that’s legitimate but when the court overrules the decision of the people, that is an act of judicial policymaking, is it not?” Cornyn asked.

Jackson responded, saying the court has interpreted the Constitution to include this component.

Cornyn went on to ask Jackson if she could understand why some wonder where this authority comes from when the high court determines what rights are implied in the Constitution.

“Absolutely, senator, I do understand,” Jackson said.