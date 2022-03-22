A teary-eyed Wayne Hyde paid tribute Sunday to the musicians who made his Hallowell bar a downtown mainstay for more than 40 years.

Among them was Pete Johnson, an accomplished guitarist who died in 2018. As Hyde unveiled a red plaque to honor Johnson, fellow musician Archie Archibald told a story that links the HydeOut at the Wharf with its soon-to-be new location in Augusta.

“Peter Johnson played his last licks on this earth at 71 Water Street, which is Wayne’s new address,” Archibald said to a packed house during the final Sunday jam in Hallowell. “Petey’s vibes are still there. The licks are still in the wood.”

Sunday’s jam, which featured more than two dozen performers over six hours, marked the end of an era at the dive bar on Water Street. Although the March 26 performance by Tommy O’Connell & the Juke Joint Devils is officially the last show, locals crammed themselves into the bar on Sunday, lending a pre-pandemic vibe to an afternoon of sadness at Hallowell’s loss and optimism for a new start in the city just two miles up the Kennebec River.

Last fall, Hyde learned that he would no longer be able to sign a long-term lease because the building he occupies was for sale. He looked at 17 places before settling on the former Eagles building on the north end of downtown Augusta.

Hallowell City Council member Maureen AuCoin said while there was overwhelming community support to try to keep The Wharf in Hallowell, there was little city officials could do. The mayor and city manager scouted possible locations to keep them in the city, to no avail.

“It’s so sad to see it leaving Hallowell,” she said. “It’s a huge part of Hallowell. We’ll absolutely support him in Augusta.”

Longtime musician Dickie Dow said the bar’s proximity to the University of Maine at Augusta has contributed to its success over the years. With talented musicians and a supportive community, The Wharf – with license plates on the rafters and scribbles on the bathroom walls – has been a go-to for decades.

Although the bar is in the basement, the top floors of the building have been approved for condominiums.

“This is the gentrification of Hallowell,” Dow said. “It’s part of losing Hallowell’s identity to me.”

Like pre-pandemic nights at The Wharf, people played pool and foosball in the side room while the musicians played to those who danced on the small dance floor. Others mingled in the back room along the river, chatting and drinking and saying hello to familiar faces.

Bartender Dave Pottle, who had a rare night off from behind the bar on Sunday and also was honored with a plaque, said it’s a shame the bar has to move. But he’s ready to serve customers in Augusta.

“I think if anybody’s ever been here, they come back,” he said. “It’s a spot for everybody.”

Throughout its four-decade history, the bar has hosted dozens of benefits for community members in need. Some have described it more as a community gathering place than a dive bar. On Old Hallowell Day, musicians played inside and outside, serving as an anchor for the annual celebration of the city’s founding.

On Sunday, there were hugs and kisses, red Solo cups, Baxter beer glasses and the smell of cannabis in the air.

“Today is a mix of ‘glad this place existed but sad it’s leaving,’ ” David Thibodeau, a bass player, said during a brief break on Sunday. “I have an over-40-years history in this place.”

As she stood in the back of the room, Slates owner Wendy Larson said her longtime restaurant and The Wharf are about the same age, both founded in the late 1970s.

“I was so happy The Wharf was here and was a music venue because I wanted Slates to be about art, music and great food,” she said. “We were the only ones in town.”

Back when Hallowell was known mostly for antiques, The Wharf offered a haven for young musicians. Larson, whose own business burned in 2007 and later reopened after much community support, said she hopes other establishments in town will fill the void left by the departure of The Wharf.

“We’re losing a really important part of Hallowell,” she said.

In four years of ownership, Hyde has had a particularly tough time. Four months into his tenure, the bar flooded, a not uncommon occurrence for that area along the Kennebec River. Then, a major construction project on Water Street in the summer of 2018 made it difficult for customers to get to bars and restaurants downtown.

And the pandemic that began in March 2020 closed The Wharf for nine months. Then last fall, he learned he needed to find a new home for the bar.

Hyde plans to open April 1 in Augusta and will be open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Several Augusta City Council members welcomed Hyde to the city March 17 as they unanimously approved his liquor license.

“I hope the HydeOut at the Wharf becomes as iconic in Augusta as it was in Hallowell,” said Councilor Michael Michaud.