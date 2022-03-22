Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild cold symptoms."

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton wrote on Twitter. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine."

The 2016 Democratic nominee for president expressed her gratitude for COVID-19 vaccines and urged everyone to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

"I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," she said. "Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and is “feeling fine," she noted in a follow-up post.

Clinton, 74, was in the news last week after she was sanctioned by Russia along with a range of U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She was one of two private citizens sanctioned, the other being Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award," Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Clinton delivered the keynote address last month at the New York State Democratic Convention, where she talked about President Donald Trump and Republicans who have sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and called the United States “deeply and dangerously divided.”

“It is one thing to have political disagreements — those are natural and healthy,” she said. “But it is an entirely different thing all together to lose a shared sense of truth, facts and reality itself.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.