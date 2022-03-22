Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses across the nation have either shuttered or adapted, which for some has meant relocating. Many businesses have made their way from dense metropolises for some more breathing room upstate.

Marianna Ranieri-Schwarzer is one half of Midoma Fab Collective, which recently did a pop-up stint in McCarthy Mercantile, located in the lower level of Wildflowers Armory in downtown Syracuse.

Curator, manager, co-founder, owner, you name it, Marianna is doing everything she can to keep her and husband Michael’s business going. Originally from Central New York, Marianna left and spent more than 30 years working in private arts and high-end fashion in New York City.

You can imagine how the last two years fared.

“All of the hats that so many of us wear, I know very few people whose lives are pretty much undisrupted,” she said.

Working from home wasn't really an option for the couple. So the pandemic question was, what's next? The answer? Starting over in a home she'd been away from for decades.

“I didn't see many people out on the street. I didn't see many businesses open. We miss the collaborative part of our community,” Marianna said. “I am used to collaborating with other small business owners.”

As difficult as the transition has been, Marianna said they have been sacrifices necessary to keep doing what she loves as a career.

“I would never want to rain on someone else's parade. It's difficult to come to a new city and start all over still during a pandemic,” she added. “I don't see many small businesses willing to do that.”

Helping make some difficult decisions and stay driven? Partner in life and business, Michael Schwarzer.

“We had to make it work at some point,” he said. "And so we decided to do a pop-up shop routine."

Michael makes art and gives high-end hair stylings. That lack of collaboration and in-person business from the start in Syracuse has been taxing.

“We are ‘people people’ and for us not being able to connect with people in the real world was very difficult. It's about community and it's about supporting each other," Michael said.

But much like his wife and the countless businesses that have made their way elsewhere over the pandemic...

“If you love something enough, you find ways to do it,” Michael said. “I'd also understand if somebody says I can't do it anymore because it's been too hard.”

For those able to go on...

“To get to that other side have a bad moment,” noted Marianna. “You have to be a go-getter, driven and remain flexible.”

Having reached out to local chambers of commerce, primarily in Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany, all of them boasted welcoming in new businesses, but there’s not too many. They say any kind of "mass exodus" over the last two years has been greatly over exaggerated.

As some of the trends we have seen over the pandemic — maybe we’ll continue to see?

While there’s not a big flood of smaller businesses across upstate from downstate, what we are seeing is the opportunities. Each of the chambers said they’re seeing current businesses expanding — plenty of downstate and city developers are making their way north and westward to revitalize some smaller cities. With that, there could be some migrating small businesses or a resurgence of mom and pop shops that we’ve lost over the last two years.