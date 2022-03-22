PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Computer gaming and Esports have grown increasingly popular in the past few years, and now the gaming community has its own hub in the Berkshires, the new Boosted Lounge in Pittsfield.

“Ultimately, it’s a sports bar for Esports,” said owner Ryan Senecal.

The lounge is the first of its kind in Berkshire County. It has 36 PC gaming stations, where customers can buy time and play dozens of games from their own accounts.

There are TVs on the walls broadcasting Esports tournaments and live streams of local gamers. The lounge will also host Esports leagues, where gamers can form teams and compete against each other.

After a successful grand opening last weekend, Senecal said he’s looking forward to helping more people connect and make some new friends.

“People were making friends and getting contacts, and all of a sudden now we’re playing games together and stuff like that,” said Senecal. “It’s really about building a community and just kind of fostering that as we go.”

Senecal said they’ll be adding a pair of virtual reality stations by the end of this week, and he plans to serve food and have a full bar in the lounge soon.