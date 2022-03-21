Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the U.S. has declared that the repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, an announcement intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action.

Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of mass atrocities on civilians by Myanmar’s military in a widespread and systematic campaign against the ethnic minority, Blinken said in a speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"Beyond the Holocaust, the United States has concluded that genocide was committed seven times," Blinken said Monday. "Today marks the eighth as I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya."

Blinken noted the importance of calling attention to inhumanity even as horrific attacks occur elsewhere in the world, including Ukraine.

“Yes, we stand with the people of Ukraine,” the secretary of state said. “And we must also stand with people who are suffering atrocities in other places.”

The government of Myanmar, also known as Burma, is already under multiple layers of U.S. sanctions since a military coup ousted the democratically elected government in February 2021. Thousands of civilians throughout the country have been killed and imprisoned as part of ongoing repression of anyone opposed to the ruling junta.

"Since the coup, we have seen the Burmese military use many of the same tactics," Blinken said. "Only now the military is targeting anyone in Burma it sees as opposing or undermining its repressive rule."

"For those who did not realize it before the coup, the brutal violence unleashed by the military since Feb. 2021 has made clear that no one in Burma will be safe from atrocities so long as it is in power," Blinken added.

The determination that a genocide has occurred could lead other nations to increase pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“As we lay the foundation for future accountability, we’re also working to stop the military’s ongoing atrocities, and support the people of Burma as they strive to put the country back on the path to democracy,” Blinken said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched an operation aimed at clearing them from the country following attacks by a rebel group.

The status of the plight of the Rohingya had been under extended review by U.S. government legal experts since the Trump administration, given potential legal ramifications of such a finding. The delay in the determination had drawn criticism from both inside and outside the government, which has been accused through successive administrations of being too slow in making such decisions on this and in other cases, most notable in Sudan’s Darfur region in the early 2000s.

Human rights groups and members of Congress welcomed the announcement despite the delay in a determination that has already been made by other countries, including Canada, France and Turkey.

“The U.S. determination of the crime of genocide against us is a momentous moment and must lead to concrete action to hold the Burmese military accountable for their crimes,” said Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

Human Rights Watch said the U.S. and other governments should seek justice for crimes carried out by the military and impose stronger sanctions against its leadership.

“The U.S. government should couple its condemnations of Myanmar’s military with action,” said John Sifton, the group’s Asia advocacy director. “For too long, the U.S. and other countries have allowed Myanmar’s generals to commit atrocities with few real consequences.”

A 2018 State Department report documented instances of Myanmar’s military razing villages and carrying out rapes, tortures and mass killings of civilians since at least 2016.

Blinken said evidence showed the violence wasn’t isolated, but part of a systematic program that amounts to crimes against humanity: “The evidence also points to a clear intent behind these mass atrocities, the intent to destroy Rohingya, in whole or in part, through killings, rape, and torture."

"Percentages, numbers, patterns, intent, these are critically important to reach the determination of genocide," Blinken said. "But at the same time, we must remember that behind each of these numbers are countless individual acts of cruelty and inhumanity."

The victims, Blinken said, must be remembered "as whole human beings. As mothers and fathers, sons and daughters."

Blinken also announced "nearly a million dollars in additional funding" for an investigation in Myanmar, and said that the U.S. has shared information with Gambia in a case it filed against Myanmar with the International Court of Justice.

"We have also shared information with The Gambia in connection with the case it has filed against Burma under the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice for the atrocities committed against Rohingya," he said. "With today's determination, the United States reaffirms its broader commitment to accompanying Rohingya on this path out of genocide: Toward truth, toward accountability, and toward a home that will welcome them as equal members, and respect their human rights and dignity, alongside that of all people in Burma."

Previous determinations of genocide by the U.S. include campaigns against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim minorities in China as well as in Bosnia, Rwanda, Iraq and Darfur.