Shanghai Disney Resort has temporarily closed again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in China.

What You Need To Know Shanghai Disney has closed until further notice



China is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases



The resort temporarily closed in early 2020 in response to the pandemic

​“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” according to a notice on the resort’s website.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations,” the notice continued.

Over the weekend, China reported 1,656 new locally transmitted COVID cases.

In early 2020, Shanghai Disney became the first Disney resort to close because of the pandemic, followed by the U.S. parks — Disneyland and Disney World — in March of that year.