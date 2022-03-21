WORCESTER, Mass. - Power is expected to be restored and tenants will be allowed back into the Denholm building next week.

It will be five weeks without electricity and limited access to the historic building in downtown Worcester.

Earlier this month, Spectrum News 1 reported the power outage had displaced the Worcester Community Action Council indefinitely. The WCAC said the power went out on Feb. 23. The entire Denholm building was affected and the City inspector closed the building.

Attorney Randy Feldman owns one unit and operates his business there. He said it’s been difficult having the power suddenly cut and having to relocate his business. He’s now meeting some clients at the public library.

“The surprise factor was terrible and then not having an office when your office, anyone who has an office, knows it’s part of your life, it’s like your home,” Feldman said. “For someone to say you don’t have an office, or you don’t have a home is horrendous.”

Feldman said the building’s transformers switching gears went out in late February and have since been fixed. A generator has also been running to prevent frozen pipes.

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has met several times in executive session since August to discuss the future of the building.

Peter Dunn, the city’s chief development officer, has told Spectrum News 1 options could include a sale of the building with owners staying put or moving out.