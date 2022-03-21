APPLETON, Wis.–– Leaders at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said inflation is making it more difficult to help people in need.

Patti Habeck is President and CEO of the nonprofit. She said things were getting better after the worst of the pandemic, but now demand, supply, and costs are trending in the wrong direction.

“There are more people that are in need and demand is starting to go up again,” Habeck said. “With this inflation we’re seeing people in the system again. The costs are just extraordinary for families.”

The trouble with helping people is mainly rising costs, lower supply and the cost of travel, Habeck said.

“Places would donate to us, manufacturers or retail would donate to us, and they still do, but for the most part that donation stream has gone down and we’re purchasing a lot more product and the cost of that is a lot higher,” she said.

She added that the organization is calling on individual donors for help with food and money.

Volunteers said they’ve seen the effects inflation has had on people they know.

“Some of my friends also have been struggling,” said teen Leo Polley, who volunteered Monday labeling and packaging pizza at the facility.

“If you can’t feed your family or if you’re feeling like you don’t have enough food for your family it’s a horrible situation,” said JC DeBraal. “I can certainly understand that and wanting to have the ability to give your family a good meal.”